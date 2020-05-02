Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Rosehill Resources shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 4,380,761 shares changing hands.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.99.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

