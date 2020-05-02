Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $36.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Linamar from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

LIMAF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

