Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

RY stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.