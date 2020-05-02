Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

NYSE RY traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,367,000 after acquiring an additional 518,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

