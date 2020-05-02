Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B)’s stock price dropped 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.97, approximately 16,080,378 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 7,446,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

