RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $616,832.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8,921.78 or 0.99397105 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $616,832.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001451 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 172 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

