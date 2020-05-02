SafeCapital Trading 48.2% Lower Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004911 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $545,418.80 and $879,822.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,499,022 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,383 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

