Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,656,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $24,702,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 3,273,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

