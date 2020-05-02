SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,000. AbbVie makes up 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,697,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,960. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.