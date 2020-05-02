SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,230 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.92 on Friday, hitting $259.70. 2,681,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

