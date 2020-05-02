SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 77,710 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,346. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

