Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Down 36.7%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) fell 36.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.33, 1,437,026 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 704% from the average session volume of 178,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYES shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.