SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Get SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.