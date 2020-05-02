Sentinel Protocol Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $182,490.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005376 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

