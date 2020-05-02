Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shield Therapeutics stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 116.50 ($1.53). 228,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,665. The company has a market cap of $136.53 million and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shield Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.06.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

