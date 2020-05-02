Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $445.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shopify stock traded down $18.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $613.64. 2,513,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,817. Shopify has a one year low of $242.23 and a one year high of $665.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.36. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of -552.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

