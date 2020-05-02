Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

