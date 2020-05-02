Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Grows By 9.8%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:DVD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 18,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports comprises approximately 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 3.09% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

