Short Interest in Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Drops By 6.8%

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 113,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.10. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 60.34%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

