Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Decreases By 6.8%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 150,300 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kaixin Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 89,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,279. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

