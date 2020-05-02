Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Grows By 9.9%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 945,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 400,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,249. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

