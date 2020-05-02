Short Interest in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Drops By 6.7%

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 625,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $693.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

