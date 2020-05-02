Short Interest in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Drops By 6.7%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 44.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,815,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $32.05. 4,523,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

