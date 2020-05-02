Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declines By 6.2%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 1,479,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 455.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

