Short Interest in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Drops By 5.9%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Power Integrations stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $96.19. 242,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,908. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $426,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,131 shares of company stock worth $11,577,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 523.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 174,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

