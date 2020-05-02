Short Interest in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Drops By 5.9%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.
Power Integrations stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $96.19. 242,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,908. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $426,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,131 shares of company stock worth $11,577,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 523.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 174,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
