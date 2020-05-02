Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Decreases By 9.2%

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 11,384 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $62,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $522,071. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,329 shares of company stock valued at $148,416. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 35,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,970. Steel Partners has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $364.17 million for the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

