Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SRRA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($4.71). Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

