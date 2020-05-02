Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €73.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.88 ($85.90).

FRA WAF traded down €3.48 ($4.05) on Tuesday, hitting €78.38 ($91.14). The stock had a trading volume of 106,542 shares. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €68.58 and a 200-day moving average of €82.26.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

