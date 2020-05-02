Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.88 ($85.90).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of FRA WAF traded down €3.48 ($4.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €78.38 ($91.14). The company had a trading volume of 106,542 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.26. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.