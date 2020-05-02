Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.88 ($85.90).

Shares of FRA WAF traded down €3.48 ($4.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €78.38 ($91.14). The company had a trading volume of 106,542 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.26. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

