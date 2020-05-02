Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.