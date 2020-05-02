Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,143. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.96. 999,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

