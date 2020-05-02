Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.59, 1,106,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,384,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $630,008.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,269.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,143. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.