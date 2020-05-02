SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Update

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

SWI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 643,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 118,799 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

