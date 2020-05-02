SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.35 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 643,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 430.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.