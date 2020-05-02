SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.35 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.
NYSE:SWI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 643,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 430.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
