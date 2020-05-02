Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.88. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3,062,461 shares changing hands.

SONM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

