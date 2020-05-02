Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

