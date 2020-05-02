Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 88,090,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,269,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

