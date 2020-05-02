SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 301.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. 4,720,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

