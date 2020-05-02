SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

