SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

