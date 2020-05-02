Spiking 24-Hour Volume Reaches $309,852.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $473,783.98 and $309,852.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.03958040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00061606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011197 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

