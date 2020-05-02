Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,328. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.