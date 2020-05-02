SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS.
SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 476,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,718. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
