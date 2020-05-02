SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 476,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,718. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. First Analysis upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

