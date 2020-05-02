SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered SPX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 433,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,386. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 190.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1,937.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

