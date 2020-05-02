SS&C Technologies’ (SSNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. 2,307,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,175. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.