Starbase (STAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,686.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $126,230.26 and $1,686.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.04008783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035644 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011147 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

