StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in StarTek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StarTek by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

StarTek stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.93.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

