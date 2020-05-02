State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $50,913,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

