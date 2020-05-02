Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.62. 2,118,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.