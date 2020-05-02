Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Trading 31.1% Higher

Sunwin Stevia International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUWN)’s stock price traded up 31.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 169,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 30,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUWN)

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

